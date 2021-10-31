Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Short Interest Up 53.7% in October

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the September 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after acquiring an additional 332,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,129 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

