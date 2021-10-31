Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Short Interest Up 53.7% in October

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the September 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of RCII stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $67.76.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after acquiring an additional 332,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,129 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
