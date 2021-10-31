Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.86-$2.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $640.74 million.Repligen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.860-$2.910 EPS.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $290.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.16.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.38.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,569 shares of company stock worth $13,218,097 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.