REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 131.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,983 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of REV Group worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 2.57. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

