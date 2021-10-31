Reviewing Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) & Brady (NYSE:BRC)

Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) and Brady (NYSE:BRC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Galileo Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Brady shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Galileo Acquisition and Brady, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brady 0 0 2 0 3.00

Galileo Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. Brady has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.38%. Given Galileo Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Galileo Acquisition is more favorable than Brady.

Volatility & Risk

Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brady has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Brady’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Brady $1.14 billion 2.37 $129.66 million $2.65 19.66

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Galileo Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Brady’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17% Brady 11.33% 14.93% 11.04%

Summary

Brady beats Galileo Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products. The WPS segment offers compliance products, which are sold under multiple brand names through catalogue and digital to a range of maintenance, repair, and operations customers. Its solutions include Brady LINK360 Software, Brady CenSys, and Brady SmartID Aerospace. The company was founded by William H. Brady Jr. in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

