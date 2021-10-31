Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Down 16.4% This Week

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $83.86 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0699 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00048700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00224997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00096549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

