Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXLSF opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Rexel has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $21.61.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

