Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RXLSF opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Rexel has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $21.61.
Rexel Company Profile
