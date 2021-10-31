RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Holdings Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1,222.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,418 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $13,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP boosted its position in RingCentral by 1,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 59,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $243.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.77 and its 200-day moving average is $261.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of -164.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.53 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares in the company, valued at $48,505,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,529 shares of company stock worth $29,199,907 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.10.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

