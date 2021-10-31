Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

