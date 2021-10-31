Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $169.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $149.80. 124,841,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,006,304. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.06. Apple has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 142.25% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

