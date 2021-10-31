Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Down 37.6% in October

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 503,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.00. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.93. Roche has a 12 month low of $308.57 and a 12 month high of $411.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHHVF. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

