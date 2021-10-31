Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 55,497 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after buying an additional 66,360 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $113.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.28.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

