Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Reaches $3.40

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.40 or 0.00005515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.04 million and $800,264.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

