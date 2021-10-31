Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $87,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 116.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $2,688,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $1,797,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after buying an additional 34,784 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 59.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of PHM opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

