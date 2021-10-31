Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,794 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,498 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $79,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $151.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.33. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

