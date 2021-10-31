RPS Group (LON:RPS) Price Target Raised to GBX 145

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of LON:RPS opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £350.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RPS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49.05 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 131.80 ($1.72).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a GBX 0.26 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%.

In related news, insider John Douglas purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

