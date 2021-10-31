Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

RUTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.90.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $673.26 million, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 2.41.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,106 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.