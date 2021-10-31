Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ryder System in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of R stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

