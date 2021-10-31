SafeCapital (SCAP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 24% against the dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $36,102.40 and approximately $27.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

