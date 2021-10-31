Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Safehold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $86.07 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

Shares of SAFE opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of -0.33. Safehold has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $95.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,187,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 657,894 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 833,404 shares of company stock valued at $62,973,159 and have sold 163,400 shares valued at $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Safehold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 59.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,345,000. Finally, Lubert Adler Management Company LP raised its position in Safehold by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 355,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

