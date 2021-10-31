Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.01.

SAFE opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.14. Safehold has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.49 per share, for a total transaction of $999,953.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $539,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 833,404 shares of company stock worth $62,973,159 and sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $848,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 104.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 106.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

