Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $366.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $366.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.57.

SAIA opened at $312.64 on Friday. Saia has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $316.98. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.31.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Saia will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Saia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Saia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Saia by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

