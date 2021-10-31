SakeToken (SAKE) Hits One Day Volume of $40,236.00

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. SakeToken has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $40,236.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SakeToken has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,260,324 coins and its circulating supply is 101,838,384 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SakeToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

