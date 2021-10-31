Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) EVP Sells $651,645.00 in Stock

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SASR stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.