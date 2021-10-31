Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €120.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.57 ($118.32).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR BMW opened at €87.24 ($102.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.