Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.730-$7.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,117,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,326. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

