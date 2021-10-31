SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Short Interest Update

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SASDY stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. SAS AB has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
About SAS AB (publ)
