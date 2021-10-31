SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Short Interest Update

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SASDY stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. SAS AB has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

About SAS AB (publ)

SAS AB engages in the provision of air transportation services, air cargo, and other aviation services at selected airports in the route network. The firm manages passenger flights on an extensive Nordic and international route network. It operates through following geographical segments: Domestic, Intra-Scandinavian, Europe and Intercontinental.

