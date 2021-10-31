SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Down 42.6% in October

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SBFG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.24. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 27.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 152,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 356,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SB Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

