SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 382.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in SBA Communications by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in SBA Communications by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $345.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.89 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.44.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

