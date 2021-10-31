Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the September 30th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $$50.00 during trading hours on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

