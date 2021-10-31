Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327,460 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schneider National worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $1,372,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

