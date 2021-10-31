Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.130-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schneider National also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.13-$2.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on Schneider National and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised Schneider National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Get Schneider National alerts:

NYSE SNDR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. 893,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,790. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.