Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.13-$2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. Schneider National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.130-$2.170 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.71.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.94. 893,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,790. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.