Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 59,877 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 135.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,877 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQM. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 105,843 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 41,853 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after buying an additional 583,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,637,000 after buying an additional 375,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

SQM opened at $54.89 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

