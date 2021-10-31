Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 430,000 GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 430,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIG. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter valued at $1,319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter valued at about $780,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter valued at about $846,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

GIG stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

