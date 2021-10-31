Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,687,000 after acquiring an additional 232,353 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,726,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,338,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,290,000 after acquiring an additional 67,109 shares during the period.

OCDX stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,759,185 shares of company stock valued at $434,839,866 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

