Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Equifax by 199.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 48.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EFX stock opened at $277.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.63.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.