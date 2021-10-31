Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after acquiring an additional 359,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after buying an additional 667,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,328,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after buying an additional 217,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,743,000 after buying an additional 147,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,252,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRL opened at $42.32 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

