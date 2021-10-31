Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 31,583 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,583 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS opened at $413.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.56 and its 200-day moving average is $380.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $139.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

