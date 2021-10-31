Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCRYY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Get Scor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,184. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.43. Scor has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 10.22.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.