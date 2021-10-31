Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,382 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 1.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in SEA were worth $18,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 5.8% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $343.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.44 and its 200-day moving average is $291.57. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.10 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.36 billion, a PE ratio of -95.97 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.75.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

