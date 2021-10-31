Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) versus 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Financial Contrast

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sentage and 360 DigiTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $3.60 million 8.67 $1.59 million N/A N/A 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 1.49 $535.88 million $3.50 5.83

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and 360 DigiTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A 360 DigiTech 36.45% 51.83% 20.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sentage and 360 DigiTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A 360 DigiTech 0 0 4 0 3.00

360 DigiTech has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.32%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Sentage.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Sentage on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

