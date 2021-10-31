Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Shell Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shell Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 125.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.2%.

NYSE SHLX opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 298,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $32,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHLX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

