Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,143. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

In related news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,091 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $32,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

