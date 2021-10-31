Shield Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $921,577.17 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $921,577.17 and $93,319.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.93 or 0.00006519 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00100261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,335.19 or 1.00090562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.25 or 0.06911420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022966 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

