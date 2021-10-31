Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,466.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,450.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,382.98. Shopify has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,620.93.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

