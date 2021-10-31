Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2,224.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reissued a $2,233.00 rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2,278.40.

SHOP stock opened at C$1,807.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$225.50 billion and a PE ratio of 75.03. Shopify has a one year low of C$1,140.00 and a one year high of C$2,075.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,836.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,706.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a current ratio of 16.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total value of C$1,030,179.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$861,823.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

