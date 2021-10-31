Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Declines By 65.6%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATEYY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advantest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $82.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.47. Advantest has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.11.
Advantest Company Profile
Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.
