Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Drops By 30.8%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Get AGF Management alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AGFMF. Desjardins lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.