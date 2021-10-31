Short Interest in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Rises By 88.9%

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of Aries I Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19. Aries I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

