Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Declines By 40.0%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ARRJF opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. Arjo AB has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

